Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Novavax has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($11.18) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.