Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

