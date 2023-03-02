Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Resolute Forest Products stock remained flat at $21.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products

In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.