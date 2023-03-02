Reviewing MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A MeridianLink 1.26% 1.11% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 1 0 0 0 1.00 MeridianLink 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micro Focus International and MeridianLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MeridianLink has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given MeridianLink’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Volatility & Risk

Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micro Focus International and MeridianLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $2.74 billion 0.80 -$424.40 million $0.99 6.55 MeridianLink $267.68 million 4.72 -$10.00 million $0.04 390.50

MeridianLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MeridianLink beats Micro Focus International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

