Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $24.32. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 220,099 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 14.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

About Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

