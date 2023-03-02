Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading

