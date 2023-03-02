Richard Preece Sells 30,201 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. 1,095,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after buying an additional 355,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LegalZoom.com

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

