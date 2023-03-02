Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,048. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 99.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

