Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Rite Aid Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:RAD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,048. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.