Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,590,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,154,853 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.