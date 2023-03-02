Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Barclays started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

