Robert W. Baird Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of CE opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

