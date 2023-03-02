Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

