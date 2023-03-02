Roger A. Strauch Acquires 100 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) Director Roger A. Strauch bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,436.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.41 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after buying an additional 504,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

