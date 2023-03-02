Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

