Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.40 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Rogers Stock Down 1.4 %
Rogers stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
