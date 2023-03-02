Royal Bank of Canada Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

