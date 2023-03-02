Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.85. 1,755,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.77. The firm has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$144.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

