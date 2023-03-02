Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.85. 1,755,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.77. The firm has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$144.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
