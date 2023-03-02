Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CSFB lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.

TSE RY traded up C$2.59 on Thursday, hitting C$136.21. 3,815,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$134.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$144.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

