Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CSFB lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.9 %
TSE RY traded up C$2.59 on Thursday, hitting C$136.21. 3,815,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$134.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$144.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.