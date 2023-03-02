Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) to Outperform

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.72.

Shares of SSL traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

