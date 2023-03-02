Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.32

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $9.47. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,726 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

