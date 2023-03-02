Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 725,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,808. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $846.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

