Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.
Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 725,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,808. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $846.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
