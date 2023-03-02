RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $20.22 on Monday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

