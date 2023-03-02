RXO (NYSE:RXO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

