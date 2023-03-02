Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Stock Up 6.9 %

RYI stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 65.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

