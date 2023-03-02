Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $257.39 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.35 or 0.00052659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $257.39 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.32923952 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

