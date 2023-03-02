Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

