Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
