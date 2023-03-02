Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
