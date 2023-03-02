Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

