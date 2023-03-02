Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.