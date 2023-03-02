Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.