Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $191.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

