Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 53,856 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

Samsara Stock Up 3.5 %

Samsara stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,932. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.