Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $838-848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.06) EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,733. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,101 shares of company stock worth $17,269,126 in the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,488,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $10,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.