Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,627,000 shares in the company, valued at C$162,700. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

