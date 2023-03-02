Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

SAND opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

