Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Santos in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 221,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,489. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Santos Increases Dividend

About Santos

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.