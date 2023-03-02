Sarah Condella Sells 2,924 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86.

On Monday, January 9th, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. 1,337,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

