Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.52

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.52 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.17), with a volume of 644876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.18.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

