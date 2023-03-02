Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 661,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

