ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,477 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,317,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 1,094,158 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter worth $10,999,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB opened at $10.20 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.01.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.