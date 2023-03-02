Scotiabank Cuts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$52.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

