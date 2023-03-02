Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.57.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
FSZ stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The stock has a market cap of C$728.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$10.77.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
