Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The stock has a market cap of C$728.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$10.77.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

About Fiera Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

