Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €52.50 by Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €52.50 ($55.85) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

G24 stock opened at €53.18 ($56.57) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 52 week high of €62.42 ($66.40). The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

