Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €57.30 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.30 ($60.96) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €53.18 ($56.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 12-month high of €62.42 ($66.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.91.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.