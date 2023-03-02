Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 22918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Specifically, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

