Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 297,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

