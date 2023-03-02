Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $474.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $4,938,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

