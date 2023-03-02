Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 1,372.6% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Secoo Price Performance
NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 73,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Secoo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.
Secoo Company Profile
