Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 1,372.6% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 73,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Secoo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Secoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

