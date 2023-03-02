SelfKey Market Cap Hits $61.98 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $61.98 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

