Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.60.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Sempra Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $147.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

