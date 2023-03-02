Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $147.86 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

