Serco Group plc (SRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

