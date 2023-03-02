Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 4%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.34 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10). 90,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 97,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 million, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of -0.52.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Stories

